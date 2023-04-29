GET READY FOR THE BIG CHILL

A drastic drop in temperatures for inland areas beginning Sunday, with increasing clouds and winds. A big change in our weather pattern will be noticed especially on Monday with rain chances, staying windy and turning much cooler. Inland areas will see a 20+ degree difference in afternoon highs. Rain chances increase Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms also possible. The cold air may even bring some snow to the highest mountain peaks around Big Sur.

**Gale Warning**

…for coastal waters from Point Pinos Monterey to Point Piedras Blancas

*3 am to 9 pm Sunday

*Northwest winds 20-30 knots will gust up to 40 knots, causing hazardous conditions



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: More clouds with patchy fog. Coastal lows in upper 40s with inland spots dropping low 50s.



Sunday: Coastal clouds will be thicker with slightly cooler temps, but away from the coast, temps cooler in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon winds will be stronger, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.



Extended: Cold, windy and damp next week with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible, especially Tuesday through Friday. Temps will level out temperatures all next week—50s and 60s. Below average highs all next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free