Pattern Change Ahead

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate through the weekend before our pattern changes. Temperatures will warm day by day, peaking on Thursday for the coast and Friday inland. Low clouds will return to the coast on Friday, but inland areas will continue to warm Friday into Saturday with widespread 80s and some areas approaching 90. A deep trough will likely dig down the coast out of the weekend which will bring cooler air to the region and potentially some shower activity next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Mostly clear skies with seasonable temps in the 40s. Higher elevations inland, warmer in the 50s. Though not widespread, it will be possible for low clouds/ fog to form along the coast, yet again.

Friday: A contrast of weather between the coast and inland locations. Clouds return to the coast and will remain there throughout the day, while inland areas will see mostly sunny conditions. Coastal highs will be slightly cooler, mainly in the 60s. Warmer on the north side of the bay with low 70s possible. Inland cities will still be toasty in the 80s, while a few spots could reach the low 90s. Afternoon winds will pick up in the Salinas Valley.



Extended: Cooldown begins Monday and lasting for much of next week with unsettled weather. Rain chances come late Monday into Thursday. This will not be a huge rainmaker, but showers are possible nonetheless across the Central Coast. Gusty winds are looking likely Sunday into mid-week as well, as an upper-level low moves down along the coast. We'll also be watching the thunderstorm potential in our area, so please stay tuned to the forecast.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free