Warming Continues

A strong ridge of high pressure continues to build over the West Coast through mid-week. Temperatures will warm day by day, peaking on Thursday for the coast and Friday or Saturday inland. We’ll see the eventual return of low clouds on the coast by then while inland areas remain warm and dry. A deep trough will likely dig down the coast out of the weekend which will bring cooler air to the region and potentially some shower activity by mid-week next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Mostly clear with a few low clouds/patchy fog possible on the coast and nearby valleys. Lows in the 40s to around 50ºF.



Wednesday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s to low 70s on the coast and mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Thursday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and widespread 80s inland. Windy for inland valley in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Low clouds will return to the coast at some point on Friday, though the day will be warm before that. Inland areas will continue to warm Friday into Saturday with widespread 80s and some areas approaching 90ºF. All areas will cool down out of the weekend with the potential for rain late Monday into Tuesday. Gusty winds are looking likely Sunday into Monday as well.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free