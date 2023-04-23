Warming Up Again

We’ve cooled off a bit this weekend after some of the warmest weather of the year so far. The cool down will be short-lived, however, as a strong ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the West Coast this week. Initially, onshore winds will keep temperatures cool on the coast and low clouds in the forecast, but most areas should see above normal temperatures by Tuesday, likely lasting through the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect until 9PM Monday.



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas of 8-10ft expected



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and some low clouds for inland valleys. Expect coastal lows in the upper 40s to around 50ºF and low to upper 40s inland. Breezy at times on the exposed coast, over the hills, and for inland valleys.



Monday: Low clouds for the coast and major inland valleys in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny for most areas. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s—warmest at the north end of the bay—and upper 60s to around 80ºF inland. Windy conditions out of the northwest for the exposed coast throughout the day and in the inland valleys from late afternoon into the early evening. Breezy for more sheltered coastal locations.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds and a few high clouds passing through. Warmer yet with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy over the hills and on the exposed coast early, then becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Expect full sunshine and even warmer weather on Wednesday as highs soar above normal both on the coast and inland. Most areas will see temperatures peak on Thursday with a slight cool down into the Friday—though highs will remain above normal. Temps will bounce back up during the weekend before cooling next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free