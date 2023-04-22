More Clouds, Slightly Cooler

A weak system will bring more clouds into the region with a slight cooldown in some areas for Sunday and Monday. However, more sunshine and warmer temps in the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Some clouds moving in especially in the valleys and coast with lows staying in the upper 40s along the coast and upper 40s to low 50s inland. Expect fog near the coast tonight and Sunday morning.



Sunday: Clouds early giving way to more sunshine for inland and valleys. Breezy along the coast with clouds sticking around for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60’s along the coast and 70s in the inland areas with some interior spots around 80 again.



Extended: A dry week ahead with another warming trend by Wednesday! That means more sunny weather and warm temps!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free