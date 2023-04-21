Weekend Vibes

Clear and mild this morning with above average temps for the next couple of days. Friday will be sunny and breezy with temps warming way up! Highs Friday along the coast will rise into the mid to upper 60s and mid to upper 70s to low 80s inland.



AIR QUALITY: Good

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred at 2:13:56 am Friday approximately seven miles NNW of Hollister in San Benito County.

Overnight: Some clouds moving in with lows staying in the upper 40s along the coast and upper 40s to low 50s inland.



Saturday: More sunshine after some morning clouds especially at the coast. Breezy along the coast. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60’s along the coast and 70s in the inland areas with some interior spots in low 80s again.



Extended: A trough will bring cooler temps, breezy conditions and more clouds around Sunday and Monday, and cannot rule out some drizzle. However, a warming trend will occur Tuesday through the rest of next week with more sunshine.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.