More Sunshine!

Morning lows not quite as cold with a nice warm-up on the way! Plenty of sunshine to finish out the week. Get ready for a very pleasant weather pattern with mild temps through the weekend. Some interior locations could reach the low 80's by Friday and Saturday afternoon.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mainly clear in most locations. Lows staying in the mid to upper 40’s in so not as cool.



Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy along the coast. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60’s along the coast and 70s in the inland areas. Some interior spots like King City could reach low 80s.



Extended: Sunny and quiet over the weekend with highs more seasonal for this time of year. Turning windy especially along the coast. A dry and quiet weather pattern will persist.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.