Warming Up!

After chilly another morning with spotty light rain and drizzle, sunshine returns once again this afternoon with breezy conditions expected along the coast. Get ready for a very pleasant weather pattern with a warm up through the weekend. Some interior locations could reach the low 80's by Friday and Saturday afternoon.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mainly clear in most locations. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s for most areas coastal and inland.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy along the coast. Warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and upper 60s to 70 in the inland areas.



Extended: Warming trend into the weekend with highs back to or above normal for this time of year. Inland areas will remain warm through the weekend, but onshore flow will keep coastal areas closer to normal. Highs in the interior valleys can climb into the low 80's. Dry and quiet weather pattern will persist.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.