A Chill In The Air

After morning rain and drizzle, sunshine returned for the afternoon with breezy conditions expected. A weak front brought light precipitation to the region with rain amounts between .02-.04 inches so far. A chilly air mass will settle in for the next few days with gusty northwest winds at times. Then, high pressure builds in with warmer, more seasonable weather expected by the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Some clouds and chilly. Breezy. Lows in the 40s for most areas, a few 30s in the southern valleys.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with gusty northwest winds. Slightly warmer with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: Northwest winds and a slow warm-up continues Thursday with a more significant warm-up on Friday. In fact, by Friday, highs should actually back to or above normal for this time of year. Inland areas will remain warm through the weekend, but onshore flow will keep coastal areas closer to normal.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.