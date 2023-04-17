Damp Tuesday Morning

We’ll catch the tail end of a cold front Tuesday morning with a few light, drizzly showers moving through. It may be enough for wet roads during the Tuesday morning commute. In the post frontal environment, an isolated shower may be possible over the hills Tuesday afternoon. A chilly air mass will settle in for the next few days with gusty northwest winds at times. Then, high pressure builds in with warmer, more seasonable weather expected by the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Increasing clouds with a band of drizzle to light rain moving from northwest to southeast across the KION coverage area after midnight. Wet roads and a few sprinkles possible on the morning commute. Breezy northwesterly winds for inland valleys. Lows in the 40s for most areas, a few 30s in the southern valleys.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible over the hills. Cool with gusty northwest winds. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with gusty northwest winds. Slightly warmer with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: Northwest winds and a slow warm-up continues Thursday with a more significant warm-up on Friday. In fact, by Friday, highs should actually back to or above normal for this time of year. Inland areas will remain warm through the weekend, but onshore flow will keep coastal areas closer to normal.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.