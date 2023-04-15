Skip to Content
Pleasant Weather Continues

Pleasant conditions will continue through Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures although below average for this time of the year. But it gets even cooler next week with even frost chances especially in higher elevations.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Low clouds will once again develop near the coast, pushing into the valleys by dawn. Coastal lows mainly in the low to mid 40s, low 40s inland. Patchy fog possible. Winds will calm down.

Sunday: Possible morning clouds then sunny skies with increasing clouds late. Highs in mid to upper 50s coastal to mid 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy northwest winds at times, especially over the ocean waters.


Extended: Cooler weather expected for the majority of next week, however. By next weekend, temps should return to normal across most of the region.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 46ºF
HIGH: 65ºF

--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 43ºF
HIGH: 71ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 21ST – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral
- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño
-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.

