A Little Warmer For The Weekend

We will to slightly warmer weather as a weak ridge builds in this weekend. While I wish I could tell you the warmer weather will last, well, it won’t. A trough will dig back in next week with individual storm systems passing just to our north. It’s possible we’ll get some rain out of them, but it doesn’t look like we’ll take any “direct hits” at this time. Stay tuned to the forecast as these smaller scale features are still being narrowed down.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly clear skies to start, but low clouds will return near the coast, filtering into the valleys by dawn. Patchy fog possible. Northwest winds will ease. Lows in the low to mid 40s at the coast, mid 30s to low 40s inland.

Friday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Coastal highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with 60s to around 70ºF inland. Breezy northwest winds at times.



Saturday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s and 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy northwest winds at times.



Extended: Temperatures will be slightly warmer Sunday with calmer winds—all under mostly sunny skies. Cooler, unsettled weather expected for the majority of next week, however.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 21ST – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.