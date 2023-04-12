It Probably Won’t Stay Cold Forever

Cool, blustery conditions will continue for the next few days as a deep trough of low pressure temporarily resides on the West Coast. Highs (and lows) will remain below normal. A weak ridge will build in for the weekend, sending temperatures upward, but perhaps not as far as it initially appeared. Next week is looking cool and potentially wet. Keep your eye on our forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

… for all near coastal waters of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties including Monterey Bay extended through 3AM Thursday.



Northwest winds 20 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft expected



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cool and windy with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Mainly clear with a few low clouds near the coast. Lows in the 40s with a few mid to upper 30s for the valleys.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer (but still windy at times!). Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool conditions expected through the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Watching for rain potential next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.