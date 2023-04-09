Skip to Content
Temperature Swings

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!

The ridge will move east Monday but it will still be warm. Then, a trough will dig down the coast but the weather looks to remain dry--just a bit cooler through mid-week.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast with a mix of low and high clouds. Mostly sunny inland. Cooler with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s-70s inland.

Extended: The weather looks to remain dry, though temperatures will gradually cool down by mid-week. After which, there's a potential for some unsettled weather to return to the forecast. For now, just expect a few more clouds later in the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 46ºF
HIGH: 65ºF

--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 43ºF
HIGH: 71ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral
- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño
-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.

