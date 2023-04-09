Temperature Swings

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



The ridge will move east Monday but it will still be warm. Then, a trough will dig down the coast but the weather looks to remain dry--just a bit cooler through mid-week.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast with a mix of low and high clouds. Mostly sunny inland. Cooler with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s-70s inland.



Extended: The weather looks to remain dry, though temperatures will gradually cool down by mid-week. After which, there's a potential for some unsettled weather to return to the forecast. For now, just expect a few more clouds later in the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.