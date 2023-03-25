Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



We’re in a more tranquil weather pattern. Though we’ll see plenty of sunshine. We’ll continue to remain dry, but cool northwesterly flow will have a bite to it for the next few days. In addition, expect gusty onshore winds. The dry air mass will cut back on clouds making for colder and chillier mornings. The coldest mornings will be this weekend with frost possible for inland valleys. The next storm system approaches early next week and will likely bring wind & rain to the area in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.



AIR QUALITY: Good



**FROST ADVISORY**

…for most of the Central Coast’s interiors locations, including the Santa Cruz mountains into San Benito County, the Salinas and Hollister Valleys, mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties.



*In effect from 4am to 9am Sunday.



*Temperatures ranging 32 to 36 degrees will result in very cold mornings and may result in frost formation.



*Residents in homes without power as well as the unsheltered or marginally sheltered population will be at risk in these cold early morning temperatures. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Overnight: Mostly clear and cold. Patchy fog possible for the southern lakes. Frost for most inland valleys with patchy frost to the coast. Northwest winds will continue at times, making it feel extra chilly. Lows in the 30s for most areas with a few 40s right along the coast.



Sunday: Another cold and frosty start to the day. Expect overnight lows to be slightly cooler from Saturday morning, with mainly 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Few upper 20s possible in sheltered valleys. Frost likely. Mostly sunny, cool and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few 60s possible inland.

Extended: We’ll warm up slightly Monday as winds switch to the south ahead of the next storm system—likely to impact our area Tuesday/Wednesday. There is some potential for it to be a stronger storm, so stay tuned to the forecast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.