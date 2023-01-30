Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon

Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Clear skies will lead to another round of chilly lows. Expect lows in the 30s on the coast with 20s-30s inland. Breezy northerly winds over the hills.

***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, Diablo Range, mountains and higher valleys of San Benito County, and the Gabilan Range, Cholame Hills, and southeastern valleys of Monterey County in effect overnight until 9AM Tuesday.



Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… for coastal Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties, the lower valleys of San Benito County, the Salinas Valley, and the Santa Lucia Range and adjacent valleys in effect overnight until 9AM Tuesday.



*Temperatures of 35 or colder will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



*Beach Hazards*

… for north to west-facing beaches of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.



*A long period northwest swell will bring increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.

*Sneaker waves can move quickly, knocking unaware beachgoers off their feet. Remember, never turn your back to the ocean.



*If visiting the coast, please keep children close and pets on leashes.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Stay well back from the water's edge. Fisherman should avoid fishing from

rocks or jetties.

Tuesday: Sunny and slightly cool with high sin the 50s to around 60ºF.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Cold and frosty in the morning, then slightly cool but warmer in the afternoon with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: While Thursday will be warmer, clouds and southerly winds will increase with rain possible before midnight. A cold front will bring rain to the region into Friday with mainly light rain. We’ll get a break on Saturday with mild temperatures, then another, similar weather system brings rain to the region Sunday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.