Cold Nights Ahead

Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow levels drop lower as the showers come to an end, but they lower they drop, the less shower activity there will be. Either way, a few snow flakes possible down to around 2,000ft with soft hail/graupel possible even lower. Partial clearing overnight will lead to cold temperatures with widespread 30s for lows—even some inland valleys dipping into the upper 20s.





***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, Diablo Range, mountains and higher valleys of San Benito County, and the Gabilan Range, Cholame Hills, and southeastern valleys of Monterey County in effect from midnight Sunday until 9AM Monday.



Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… for coastal Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties, the lower valleys of San Benito County, the Salinas Valley, and the Santa Lucia Range and adjacent valleys in effect from midnight Sunday until 9AM Monday.



*Temperatures of 35 or colder will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



Monday: An isolated shower/mountain snow shower early in the morning, then becoming mostly clear. Cold in the morning with lows in the 20s-30s inland and 30s on the coast. Highs in the upper 40s to 50s.



*FREEZE WATCH*

… for the entire KION viewing area late Monday night into Tuesday morning.



Extended: Tuesday morning is likely to be even colder with widespread frost on the coast and a hard freeze for inland valleys. Expect mostly clear skies through around Thursday with both lows and high slowly warming, but remaining below normal. Clouds then increase Thursday in advance of the next weather system which is likely to bring some rain to the region on Friday. At the moment, it doesn’t look all that exciting, but we’ll monitor it.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.