Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

Cold, dry air will continue to move in from the north, keeping temperatures below normal into part of the weekend. This air mass will result in colder and frosty mornings, especially inland. Highs will slowly creep close to seasonal normal by the end of the weekend, into early next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast, sloughs, and lagoons of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties until 3PM Monday.



King Tides will cause minor coastal flooding for low lying areas through Monday the 23rd.



The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, continue to impact the coast through the 23rd and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. In addition, the lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways.



*Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide from Thursday morning until Monday afternoon.



*Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides.



*Tidal levels will also rise along the Pacific coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing. Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.



Tide poolers should also be aware that there could be occasional waves running farther up the beach than normal. Do not turn your back to the ocean.

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

…in effect through Sunday afternoon for the entire Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



* Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast with the highest high tides. King Tides in combination with a long period northwest swell arriving Friday evening will create risk for sneaker waves as well as further runup of water near the coast and on beaches.

* Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar with times and heights of local tidal levels and also use caution as sneaker wave risk is enhanced due to incoming long period swell. Sneaker waves in addition to King Tides could create additional runup of water and can easily move logs, making for hazardous conditions.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



Tide poolers and beachgoers should also be aware that there could be occasional waves running farther up the beach than normal. Do not turn your back to the ocean. Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



Rest of Saturday: Clear and sunny, temperatures still slightly below seasonable. Afternoon highs mainly in the 50s, with a few 60s, across the Central Coast.



Overnight: Clear and cold, with lows in the 20s and low 30s for interior locations, 30s at the coast. Frost likely inland, patchy near coastal cities.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the entire KION coverage area in effect from 1PM Sunday until 7AM Monday.



*North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For higher elevations and gaps/passes, winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Given the recent rains and saturated soils trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9AM Sunday until 9PM Sunday

… and for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos *including* Monterey Bay from 3PM Sunday until 3AM Monday.







*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Extended: Long-term models are looking dry through next week. Watching a few more rain chances towards the end of the month into the first week of February.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 29th – February 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

