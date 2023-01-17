Rain, But You’ll Hardly Notice It

Okay, just one more chance of rain. But, don’t worry, the biggest hazard from it will be wet roads. In fact, it will arrive late Wednesday night and depart early Thursday morning. So, if you go to bed at or before 9PM and get up after 5AM, you probably won’t even know it happened. Of course, it will probably wet outside when you walk out the door, but how’s that any different than the last like two months anyway? Anywho, what were we talking about? Oh, yeah, so one more chance of light rain, then dry, dry, dry conditions. Just don’t expect it to be warm. Cold air will continue to move in from the north, keeping temperatures below normal into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from around Soledad to Monterey Bay from now until further notice



Excessive runoff and reservoir releases will lead to additional rises on the Salinas River for the next 24 hours. Minor flooding will continue.

- At 9:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 21.85 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to approach 23 feet overnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 12/09/1966.

At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding.



At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels will have minor flooding.

At 8:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 21.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 21.8 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 12/09/1966.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.



Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.



Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way.

The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 345 AM PST.



Overnight: Mostly clear with fog possible in valleys and low areas. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland where patchy frost is possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds into the evening. A weak cold front will bring light to briefly moderate rain in the late evening. Becoming breezy late. Highs in the 50s for most areas.



Thursday: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny. Gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the 50s.



Extended: Dryer air filters in for the end of the week resulting in colder and frosty mornings, especially inland. Highs remain below normal but slowly creep close to seasonal normal by this weekend. Long term models are looking dry through the end of January.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.