Future Rain Chances

A few showers linger Tuesday as the most recent weather system moves east. Brief gusty winds will remain possible. Despite the rain ending, river flooding will remain possible, especially along the Salinas River. Don’t let your guard down. A weak system will move by Wednesday with light to moderate rain mainly focused in the north before we get a break on Thursday. A few more storm systems are lined up heading into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from Bradley to around Soledad has been extended through early Wednesday afternoon.



Scattered showers this evening with some light rain Wednesday. More rain possible heading into the weekend. For the Salinas River...including Bradley, Spreckels...Moderate flooding is forecast.



** IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs along the lower portions of Bradley, San Ardo, San Lucas, King City, Greenfield and Soledad. Many of the secondary roads and some of the primary roads along the Salinas River will flood. Major damage to farm land along the upper Salinas River is expected.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:30 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM PST Tuesday was 19.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.7 feet tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.





**FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from around Soledad to Monterey Bay from now until 10pm Tuesday.



*Minor flooding is forecast. However, a higher secondary crest is expected to occur Wednesday. Stay tuned for further updates.



*At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding.

At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels will have minor flooding.

At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood.



- At 9:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 14.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage (23 ft) Tuesday morning and continue rising to 24.3 feet late Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

23.4 feet on 03/03/1983.



***HIGH SURF WARNING***

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect until 2AM Wednesday.



*Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet.



* IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.



A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves are expected to pound the shoreline, bringing potentially damaging and life-threatening conditions. It is advised that people remain away from the shoreline during this event, especially staying off rocks, jetties and beaches.

*FLOOD WATCH*

…for the entire Central Coast and KION viewing area, now through Tuesday evening.

* Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



* Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.



*You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows mainly in the 40s. Light, scattered rain possible early morning. Winds will gradually pick up becoming gusty out of the south southeast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain early, then lingering light showers in the afternoon. Gusty southerly winds 15-25mph. Highs, in the 50s.

Extended: Dry conditions return Thursday before the next system approaches late in the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Extreme drought (D3) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, Severe drought (D2) for the Salinas Valley to the bay and northern San Benito County, Moderate drought (D1) for Santa Cruz County and the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County