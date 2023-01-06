The Next Round Of Winter Storms

The next storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday likely bringing at least moderate rainfall with gusty winds. At this point, light wind damage and minor flooding will be the biggest threats. A wetter system then takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday. That one could bring long-duration moderate to heavy rain which could lead to a higher chance of more widespread flooding. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the entire immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties until 9PM Friday.

*Large breaking waves of 18 to 25 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered light showers near sunrise. Lows will mainly be in the 40s. Winds light out of the south.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with light rain possible early in the day. Winds becoming gusty. Moderate rain possible late in the day. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 10AM Saturday until 1PM Sunday…



… for Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties where south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.



… and for Monterey & San Benito Counties where south winds of 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 45mph are expected.



Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Due to very saturated soils, even winds on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees. When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate flooding.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from 3PM Saturday until 9PM Saturday for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point south to Point Piedras Blancas excluding Monterey Bay.



Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



*FLOOD WATCH*

…for the entire Central Coast and KION viewing area from Saturday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



* Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.



*You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



Extended: Moderate rain & wind linger into Sunday, then a brief break before a wet system with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds moves in Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday looks nice, so there’s that. Then, Thursday it rains again.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”