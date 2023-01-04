Flood & Winds Warnings Tonight!

Life-threatening weather on the way!

A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Colorado and Dolan burn areas in Monterey County through 12:15AM Thursday



*At 617 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the Colorado and Dolan Burn Area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.



Excessive rainfall over the burn area will result in debris flow moving through the Colorado and Dolan burn areas. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.



Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Colorado and Dolan Burn Area.



This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Colorado and Dolan Burn Area. Severe debris flows can

also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.





***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

… for Pacheco Creek in San Benito County until 11:45PM



* At 605 PM PST, dam operators reported the spillway of the North Fork Dam is compromised. It is perceived that water will overtop the spillway by tomorrow morning. Flash flooding may occur immediately downstream in the vicinity of Lovers Lane. Increased flows into Pacheco Creek would also occur.



Life threatening flash flooding from a dam floodgate release.



Life threatening flash flooding of areas along the creek immediately downstream of the dam. This includes Lovers Lane.



If you are in low lying areas below the North Fork Dam you should move to higher ground immediately.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



***FLOOD WARNING***

… in effect until 1AM Thursday for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties until 1AM Thursday.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito.



*Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.



- At 707 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.1 and 0.4 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Ardo, Bradley and San Lucas.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.





***FLOOD WARNING***

… for much of northern San Benito County, east-central Monterey County, and southeast Santa Clara County in effect until 12:30AM



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.



- At 628 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.



- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hollister, Greenfield, King City and Ridgemark.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.



***FLOOD WARNING***

… in effect until 11:45PM for all of northern and western Monterey County



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.



*At 541 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.1 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.



- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Salinas, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Tassajara Hot Springs, Arroyo Seco, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Greenfield, Pacific Grove, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and San Clemente Dam.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.



***FLOOD WARNING***

… in effect until 10:45PM for all of Santa Cruz County, and the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Clara Valley in Santa Clara County



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.



* At 535 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.2 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen.



- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.





***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… for the entire KION Coverage Area in effect from 4AM Wednesday until 10AM Thursday



*Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in valley locations. 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts to around 70 mph coast and highest peaks.



*Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



*Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during this prolonged wind event. The

strongest winds will be during the cold frontal passage late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.



***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from 3AM Wednesday until 9AM Thrusday for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point south to Point Piedras Blancas including Monterey Bay



*Southeast winds 20 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





*FLOOD WATCH*

… for the entire KION coverage area from late Tuesday night through Thursday.



A potent Pineapple Express will move into the region Wednesday and continue into Thursday. This will bring substantial rainfall to the Bay Area and Monterey Bay region on top of already saturated soils. As a result look for rapid rises in area creeks, streams, and rivers. Bankfull exceedance is possible. In addition strong gusty winds will bring branches and trees down, which may cause localized damming of water ways. Rain will taper by Thursday afternoon, allowing for rivers to level off and begin to lower.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



Rest of Wednesday: A cold front will bring a period of heavy rain to the region and damaging, gusty winds into the evening. Heavy rain is likely to cause flooding of streams and low areas. Damaging winds are likely to cause power outages and potentially property damage. Wind & rain taper off late. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: The main band of rain will move east, behind it rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some storms could produce small hail and periods of heavy rain. These showers could keep stream levels up and areas flooded. Winds will continue to be gusty (20-40mph) out of the south with gusts up to 50-60 mph in spots.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Storms could have heavy rain which could cause more isolated flooding impacts. Winds will remain gusty but won’t be as extreme as Wednesday evening. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



***HIGH SURF WARNING***

… for the immediate coast of Monterey County in effect from 7am Thursday until 3AM Friday.



*Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet expected.



*Extremely dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Very arge shorebreak. Much farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of the north side of Monterey Bay in effect from 7AM Thursday until 3AM Friday.



*Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Extended: We’ll get a bit of a break on Friday, although a few isolated showers will be possible. The next system will arrive late Saturday into Sunday with moderate rains and gusty winds. Another storm is likely early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”