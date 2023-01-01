More Rain Coming

2023 will be in like a lamb (or something like that). Expect a quieter day Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds may be gusty at times, however, and despite the sunshine sneaking through, it won’t exactly be warm. The next weather system arrives later in the day on Monday with mainly light to moderate rain. Heavy rain will again be possible later in the week. Already saturated grounds will make for an increased risk of flooding.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County (not including Monterey Bay) extended until 9PM Sunday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Overnight: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30s-40s. Can't rule out fog in sheltered areas.



Extended: The active weather pattern continues into the workweek with rain likely late Monday and then again late Wednesday into Thursday and another shot next weekend. The Wed/Thu system is looking particularly wet.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”