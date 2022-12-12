Cool Days, Cold Nights

A cold air mass will settle in for the next few days with cool days and cold nights. The forecast becomes more complicated toward the end of the week as a system approaches from the west, but there are factors working against it. At the moment, it’s looking more likely that we will remain dry, but that could change.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few clouds hugging the hills and fog possible in the valleys. Chilly, with coastal lows in the 30s to around 40ºF and upper 20s to 30s inland with widespread frost.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny but cool with highs in the low to mid 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills.



Wednesday: A few degrees colder in the morning with widespread frost, then mostly sunny but cool with highs in the low to mid 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Both lows and highs are likely to remain below normal for this time of year. Watching for rain this weekend, but chances are looking slim.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”