Winding Down

Showers will wind down overnight as the cold core low of this weekend’s storm system finally passes by. In its wake, a cold air mass will settle in for the next few days with cool days and cold night. The forecast becomes more complicated toward the end of the week as a system approaches from the west, but there are factors working against it. Stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms. Brief heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning possible. Snow possible above 3,000ft. Rain tapers off after 3AM. Lows in the upper 30s to 40s for most areas.



Monday: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy—even still windy at times on the coast--and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills.



Tuesday: Cold in the morning with patchy fog, then mostly sunny but cool with highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Even colder Wednesday morning with widespread frost. High clouds increase into Thursday as a system approaches from the west. There is a slight chance of rain starting Friday and lasting into the weekend, but at the moment, that chance is low.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”