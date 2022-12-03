Wet Weekend

A weak front will remain stalled across the KION coverage area Sunday leaving skies partly cloudy and keeping the chance of a few showers in the forecast. Then, a cold upper level low to our west will throw rounds of heavier showers at us Monday into Tuesday. We'll begin to dry out on Wednesday with another system possible later in the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good







Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible into the evening. Cool, with highs in the upper 40s to 50s.



Overnight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Shower chances increase toward dawn. Lows in the 40s with a few 30s in the south.



Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Brief heavy rain and small hail possible. Cool, with highs in the 50s for most areas.



Extended: Showers linger into Tuesday with the upper level low cut off just to our west. Temperatures stay cool, if not cold with highs remaining in the upper 40s to 50s. We’ll dry out starting Wednesday, but won’t necessarily warm up! In fact, highs look to remain cool for this time of year with mainly 50s—but lows will get colder as the air dries out. The next system will approach our area late Thursday into Friday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”