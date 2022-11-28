Stormy Weather Later In The Week

A deep trough of low pressure will dig in across the Pacific Northwest, sending a dying cold front toward us Monday afternoon. We may see a few showers and wind gusts with this front, but not much else. It will be followed by a cooler air mass, however, which will stay with us for the rest of the week. A deeper trough will follow by the end of the week and it looks like this one will tap into some moisture from the Central Pacific. It looks like it will drive a wet, windy cold front through our area on Thursday with showers and additional waves possible into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

***GALE WARNING***

… extended until 9PM Monday for the near coastal waters between Point Pinos and Point Piedras Blancas



*Northwest winds 20 to 25kt with gusts up to 35kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times, especially on the exposed coast and in the valleys. Cooler, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Get ready for a cold night with temperatures dipping into the 30s for most locations with a few valley locations dropping into the 20s, while some coastal locations will be in the low 40s. Mostly clear skies. Patchy frost and fog, possible.



Tuesday: Clearing and cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Expect a cold morning and a cool day Wednesday with wind & rain arriving Thursday. Another, secondary system arrives on Saturday, though showers could last in between.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”