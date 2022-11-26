Cooler, Wetter Pattern

The ridge that brought warm weather to the region for the end of the week will begin to flatten out into the weekend, returning temperatures back to seasonal norms. A deep trough will begin to dig in across the west early next week. A system sliding through on Monday could bring some rain but it is trending dryer. Rain is looking more likely by the end of the week. All the while, expect much cooler temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD TO MODERATE for most areas, UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS IN THE SAN LORENZO VALLEY



Overnight: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30s-40s on the coast and 20s-30s inland.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s.



Extended: A weather system arrives Monday and could bring a few light showers overnight into Tuesday. Widespread rainfall is not expected. Highs cool into the 50s-60s for the first part of the week with cold morning lows. A stronger, wetter system looks more likely in the Thursday-Friday timeframe.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”