Cold Turkey Or Warm Turkey?

Strong high pressure this weekend will weaken into the early portion of the work week. This will lead to cooling for most areas. A weak weather system will pass to our north Tuesday, but rain is no longer looking possible. We’ll probably see a few low clouds return, however. A stronger ridge of high pressure will then build in for the remainder of the week sending temperatures back up again! Mornings will be cold throughout the week with frost possible inland every day. Some AM warming will also occur by the end of the week, however. Then, we’re just watching for when the pattern will bread down and let some rain back in. It could happen as early as Saturday night into Sunday. Keep an eye on my forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Otherwise dry and slightly warm with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for most areas.



Overnight: Mostly clear with just a few high clouds. Cool, with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s on the coast and mid 20s to 30s inland where frost is likely.



Monday: Cool in the morning with inland frost, then mostly sunny and slightly cooler in the afternoon. Highs mainly in the 60s.



Extended: Expect seasonable highs and cool lows for the mid-week, then warming on all accounts into the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 28th – December 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”