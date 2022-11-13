Sunny With Cool Days and Cold Nights

Dryer air will filter in behind last night's front, clearing out the rest of the clouds by the afternoon. High pressure then nudges in from the west, blocking weather systems and keeping our weather pattern tranquil for the next week or so. With that said, we’ll remain in a cool, dry air mass which will lead to cool afternoons and chilly mornings. Inland areas may see highs closer to normal by the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Sunday: Sunny, cool & breezy with highs in the 50s to mid 60s for most areas.

*Beach Hazards*

… for north/west-facing beaches in Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 10AM Sunday through 10AM Monday.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



*Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and 30s inland with a few southern valleys dipping into the 20s.



Monday: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the 50s-60s.



Extended: Highs will remain below normal throughout the weekend into next week under mostly sunny skies. Mornings will be chilly with frost possible inland on and off throughout the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”