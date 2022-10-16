Has The Sun Finally Returned?

Weak onshore flow and a stable marine layer will keep coastal clouds and cool temps in the forecast through the weekend. Some disruption in the marine layer is possible out of the weekend as the pattern briefly shifts from one block to another next week. But low clouds will be replaced by high clouds. There may be a small rain chance next weekend which we will be monitoring.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with high clouds will moving in during the early afternoon. Winds shift to northerly which means the north side of the bay should see some sun. Temps will warm slightly at the coast, with mostly 60s. Inland temps will be below average with highs in the 70s.



Overnight: Low clouds return to the inland valleys and remain on the coast. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the 50s for most areas, a few 40s for clear inland valleys.

Monday: Mostly cloudy near the coast, partly sunny inland. Temps will begin to warm slightly for most locations. 60s for coastal cities, 70s with a few 80s for interior locations.



Extended: We’ll see partly cloudy skies into next week and are monitoring rain chances next weekend, but they are looking slim. There is some hope of a pattern change next week, however.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”