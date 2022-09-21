Warm, Dry Into The Weekend

The area of low pressure that send a wet frontal system through the area this weekend and then threw showers at us for the last few days has finally departed the region. In its wake, high pressure will slowly build back in. The air will slowly dry out and warm up which will mean slowly warming afternoons but a couple of cool nights in the meantime. Some fog may stick around moist areas, but generally, not much cloudcover outside of a few coastal clouds here or there are expected into the weekend. High pressure will weaken slightly by mid-week next week, ending the warming trend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Overnight: Becoming mostly clear with patchy fog possible in low areas. Lows in the 50s on the coast with 40s-50s inland.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the upper 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Gusty northwest winds at times on the coast, then becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet with coastal highs mainly in the 70s and mainly 80s to low 90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon & evening.



Extended: Expect highs to be 3-5ºF above normal for the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Inland areas will remain warm into next week with slight coastal cooling.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 29th – October 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”