September weather has been exciting to say the least! We've had a record heat wave, tropical cyclone remnants, and now we're in a normal fall-like weather pattern. But wait, could we see a winter-like storm system this weekend? Yes, yes we could. The rest of the week and into the weekend will be characterized by partly cloudy, slightly cool, and breezy (if not windy) conditions. A storm system from Alaska, juiced by the moisture of a West Pacific Typhoon (did that catch your attention?) will come blasting down the coast Sunday, likely bringing rain to portions of the state. There is quite a bit of agreement in that it will target Central California more directly bringing rain and a bit of wind. Locally, at this point, I'd expect rain Sunday into Monday. The exact timing and magnitude are a bit up in the air, but it's possible we could see up to an inch in the coastal mountains. Systems like this are not uncommon in the fall, but this one is about a month early. Stay tuned for forecast updates.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD





Overnight: Scattered low clouds. Lows in the 50s for most areas with some 40s for sheltered inland valleys.



*WIND ADVISORY*

… for Santa Cruz County and the Santa Cruz Mountains into Santa Clara County along with coastal areas of Monterey County in effect from 6AM Sunday until 4AM Monday.



-Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.



-Downed limbs and trees with likely power outages. Sand and blowing debris along Highway 1.



A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in during the late afternoon and evening. Light to moderate rain expected for coastal cities and coastal mountains. Rain is expected to be spotty and l ight for inland valleys. Gusty southerly winds at times, especially on the exposed coast.



Extended: Showers are likely to linger into Monday and perhaps Tuesday. A chance of thunderstorms can't be ruled out.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 25th – October 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”