Refreshing Weather

Tropical moisture will linger over the region overnight. This will keep conditions warm and muggy and bring a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Starting Monday afternoon, northwesterly flow will begin to scour the moisture out and lead is into a dryer, fall-like pattern with mild, breezy conditions on the coast and warm days but cool nights inland.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible over the inland mountains. Otherwise muggy, but drying slightly. Cooler on the coast with low clouds returning. Highs in the 60s-70s with inland highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 90s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Overnight: Coastal low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Expect lows in the 50s to low 60s for most areas.



Tuesday: Low clouds for the coast and nearby valleys in the morning, the mostly sunny. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s-70s and 70s-80s inland. Breezy northwest winds on the coast with windy conditions for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening



Extended: Expect more seasonable conditions for the rest of the week with highs within a few degrees of normal on the coast—and perhaps even cooler than normal inland by mid-week. Some warming then expected by the end of the week, but the dryer air mass will mean for cooler nights. Northwesterly winds may be gusty at times this week, especially on the exposed coast and into the valleys.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 20th – September 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”