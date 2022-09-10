Kay Brings A Few Showers

Heading into the weekend, things will begin to change. Tropical Cyclone Kay will play a role in our weekend forecast by sending clouds our way and perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday & Sunday. Next week is looking seasonable and much cooler.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE





Rest of Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms moving in from the east later in the day--more likely in the south. Cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s on the coast and mainly 80s-90s inland. Storms could have lightning, gusty winds, and brief downpours.



Overnight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible early. Expect lows in the 50s for coastal areas and lower inland valleys with 60s up in the hills.



Extended: The shower/thunderstorm threat will continue on Sunday before clearing up into next week. Temperatures look much closer to normal and night may actually get a bit chilly inland by the end of the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 18th – September 24th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”