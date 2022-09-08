Tropical Weekend

Extreme inland heat will continue into Thursday as the strong western ridge over the Great Basin dominates our weather pattern. Coastal areas will also remain very warm, though the sea breeze will bring some relief in the afternoon. Heading into the weekend, things will begin to change, however. It looks like tropical cyclone Kay will push up Baja California toward the end of the week with its moisture reaching southern California—and perhaps Central California this weekend. This could mean anything from a few high clouds to thunderstorms. We will be closely monitoring.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***

... for southern Monterey & San Benito Counties until 8PM Thursday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible.

-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.



-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



… for the Santa Cruz Mountains and also portions of Santa Clara County in the KION coverage area until 8PM Thursday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of upper 90s to 108 degrees expected.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for coastal Santa Cruz County, the northern Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, the San Juan & Hollister Valleys, in effect until 8PM Thursday



*Temperatures in the 90s up to 103ºF expected



*Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



Rest of Thursday: Sunny and perhaps a bit hazy. A few high clouds move in from the southeast late. Coastal highs will warm into the 70s-80s before a moderating sea breeze kicks in in the afternoon. Inland areas will remain hot with mid 90s up to 111ºF. Winds will reach some inland valleys during the late afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Mostly clear with a few low clouds on the outer coast. Mild with coastal and valley lows in the 50s-60s with 70s-80s in the hills & mountains.



Extended: A cooling trend will begin on Friday, but it will still be hot inland! We’ll be much cooler and more seasonable this weekend under partly cloudy skies as tropical moisture streams in from the south. It may feel muggy at times. There is a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms this weekend with Saturday being the most likely day. Chances are still relatively low, however. Next week is expected to be much cooler both on the coast and inland.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 16th – September 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”