Heat Slowly Ramps Up

The big western ridge will wobble back toward California this weekend, settling in for the long haul. Highs had leveled off to close out the week but will head upward through Monday-Tuesday. Coastal temps will average 10ºF above normal while inland temps will soar to 20ºF above normal. It looks like temperatures will stay pretty toasty through mid-week and then cool down into next weekend. There is still some question as to how hot it will get on the coast. The latest trends have been hotter for Monday/Tuesday.



The other big wild card in the forecast will be tropical moisture. It looks like a yet-to-form tropical cyclone may push up Baja California toward the end of the week with its moisture reaching southern California—and perhaps Central California Thursday/Friday. This could mean anything from a few high clouds to thunderstorms. We will be closely monitoring.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***

... for southern Monterey & San Benito Counties until 8PM Tuesday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible.

-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.



-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Overnight: Mostly clear. Expect lows in the 50s on the coast, upper 40s to 50s for inland valleys, and 70s-80s for the mountains and far eastern valleys.



Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Even hotter, with coastal highs in the 70d to low 90s—warmest on the north side of the bay, and 90s to around 108ºF inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the late afternoon/early evening.



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***… for the Santa Cruz Mountains and also portions of Santa Clara County in the KION coverage area from 11AM Sunday to 8PM Tuesday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of upper 90s to 108 degrees expected.



Extended: Temperatures will warm further on Monday when they will likely peak. Record highs likely for inland cities as highs are expected to be 20-25ºF above normal for this time of year. The coast will be warm, but remain somewhat moderated by the sea breeze. Areas like Santa Cruz are less likely to see that breeze and could push into the upper 90s. Some cooling expected past mid-week.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for coastal Santa Cruz County, the northern Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, the San Juan & Hollister Valleys, in effect from 11AM Sunday until 8PM Monday.



*Temperatures in the 90s up to 103ºF expected



*Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 10th – September 16th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”