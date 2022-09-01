Welcome To Hot-tember

Prepare for extreme heat!

A strong ridge of high pressure will settle in over the West Coast through Labor Day Weekend bringing extreme heat to California and parts of the KION viewing area. This will be a long duration heat wave with many inland cities reaching above 100ºF or higher for at least six days straight. Some inland locations may even approach or exceed 115ºF! Meanwhile, on the coast at the moment it appears that onshore flow will moderate temperatures, meaning 70s-80s for most areas and perhaps some 90s around the Santa Cruz Area. However, it’s not going to take much to shut down the sea breeze which could send temperatures way higher. I’m watching for any signs that this may happen, so please stay tuned to the forecast. Temperatures will begin to cool by mid-week next week, but in the mean time, buckle up.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Thursday: Mostly sunny with only a few low clouds/fog on the south side of the bay. Expect coastal highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Inland highs will range from the mid 80s to around 111ºF. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** (from the NWS in Monterey in italics…)

... for southern Monterey & San Benito Counties from 11AM Thursday to 8PM Tuesday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible.

-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief

from the heat.



-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Overnight: Patchy low clouds/fog mainly on the south side of the bay. Clear elsewhere. Expect lows in the 50s on the coast, upper 40s to 50s for inland valleys, and 60s-70s for the mountains and far eastern valleys.



Friday: Mostly sunny with only a few low clouds possible around the coast. Expect coastal highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Inland highs will range from the mid 80s to around 108ºF. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Temperatures will warm further on Saturday, Sunday, and probably even on Monday when they will likely peak. Record highs likely for inland cities as highs are expected to be 20-25ºF above normal for this time of year. The coast will be warm, but remain somewhat moderated by the sea breeze. Areas like Santa Cruz are less likely to see that breeze and could push into the upper 90s. Some cooling expected past starting mid-week.



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING***… for the Santa Cruz Mountains and also portions of Santa Clara County in the KION coverage area from 11AM Saturday to 8PM Tuesday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 107 degrees possible.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief

from the heat.



-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for coastal Santa Cruz County, the northern Salinas Valley, Carmel Valley, the San Juan & Hollister Valleys, in effect from 11AM Sunday until 8PM Monday.



*Temperatures in the 90s up to 103ºF expected



*Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 9th – September 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”