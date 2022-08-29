Heat Is Coming

Fogust will continue as we start the work week with a deep, stable marine layer in place on the coast. This will keep coastal temperatures below normal. Inland areas will also remain cool due to weak low pressure aloft. However, this will all change quickly as high pressure strengthens over the west and then anchors in for the long haul. At the moment, I’m not detecting any hint of offshore flow at the surface, so the marine layer will remain intact, but in a compressed form on the coast. This will mean coastal areas may remain foggy and somewhat cool. However, immediately away from the coast it will be hot & dry through the weekend. Some coastal warming is likely too, but not nearly as much as inland cities.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast, highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Sunny inland with highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. Breezy in the afternoon, becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and evening.



Tuesday: Widespread low clouds on the coast and valleys in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle. Then, partial clearing on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Warmer inland with highs in the mid 70s to upper 90s. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and evening.



Extended: Coastal areas will remain fairly persistent in temperature for the rest of the week with slight warming and slight clearing toward the end. Inland areas will head up, up, up, with highs reaching 10ºF above normal by Thursday and staying there through the weekend.



*Excessive Heat Watch*

... for southern Monterey & San Benito Counties beginning Thursday

... and for the rest of Monterey/San Benito Counties along with Santa Clara & Santa Cruz Counties beginning Saturday

... and lasting until Monday.



Hot days and warm nights can be expected for a long duration which will cause an increased risk of heat illness.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 6th – September 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”