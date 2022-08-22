Don’t Get Too Used To Coastal Sun

Dry conditions will continue for the next week or so with the exception of occasional coastal drizzle. The overall weather pattern will keep the monsoon moisture plume well to our east. What we will see are several areas of high pressure over the Western U.S. and the nearby Pacific which will hold the greatest influence over our weather. The general air mass will be dry but some moisture may be squeezed out of the compressed marine layer at times. A weak weather system will pass by to our north on Monday which could mix out the marine layer and warm us up a bit (including a bit of wind), but overall, expect seasonable temperatures on the coast and warmer than normal weather inland through mid-week next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Monday: Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s and upper 70s to low 100s inland. Winds may be gusty at times in the afternoon and early evening.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey (in italics)…

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 5AM Tuesday…



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Overnight: Low clouds return for the coast and major valleys. Patchy fog/drizzle in the coastal hills. Lows in the 50s for most areas with some 60s in the far eastern valleys.



Tuesday: Marine layer clouds returns with some drizzle possible in the morning. Then, partly cloudy on the coast with highs in the 60s-70s and sunny inland with mainly 80s-90s.



Extended: Expect seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week under partly cloudy skies.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 30th – September 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”