Warmer, Sunnier To Start The Week

Dry conditions will continue for the next week or so with the exception of occasional coastal drizzle. The overall weather pattern will keep the monsoon moisture plume well to our east. What we will see are several areas of high pressure over the Western U.S. and the nearby Pacific which will hold the greatest influence over our weather. The general air mass will be dry but some moisture may be squeezed out of the compressed marine layer at times. A weak weather system will pass by to our north on Monday which could mix out the marine layer and warm us up a bit (including a bit of wind), but overall, expect seasonable temperatures on the coast and warmer than normal weather inland through mid-week next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD





Rest of Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with some low cloudcover hanging around. Cool, with highs mainly in the 60s. Inland areas will be sunny but cooler than recent days with most areas in the 70s-80s and a few 90s in the south. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy on the coast with areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s. Mostly clear inland with low clouds/fog in the major valleys. Lows in the 50s to low 60s for valleys with some warmer spots up in the hills.



Monday: Sunnier and warmer. Coastal highs in the 60s-70s with 80s-90s inland. Becoming gusty at times in the afternoon and early evening.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey (in italics)…

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 3PM Monday until 3AM Tuesday…



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Extended: Expect seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week under partly cloudy skies.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 29th – September 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”