The Monsoon Pendulum Swings

WEATHER STORY

The great monsoonal high has shifted east for the weekend leaving our area in weak, but dry southwesterly flow aloft. A trough of low pressure remains positioned off the West Coast, its proximity taking the weight off and deepening our marine layer. This deep marine layer has led to cooler inland temperatures. On the coast, deeper mixing within the layer can lead to warmer temperatures and less cloudcover—which was the case on Saturday and will likely be again on Sunday.



The ridge will then rebuild over the Four Corners Region Monday into Tuesday, sending a plume of monsoon moisture westward into Southern California. It looks like the trough off the coast will then direct this plume north toward Central California Tuesday afternoon and cloud lead to shower & thunderstorm chances locally. This situation is just beginning to develop in the models, so stay tuned.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD





Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds near the coast. Coastal winds will shift and pick up a bit more out of the northwest, leading to slightly cooler temps on the Monterey side and slightly warmer on the Santa Cruz side. Overall, expect seasonable highs with upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland areas will be sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s to upper 90s. Expect the usual valley summer winds in the afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Mostly clear to start with a slow increase of low clouds for the coast and major valleys—though they remain spotty even by dawn. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s up in the higher eastern valleys in San Benito County.





Monday: Breezy northwesterly winds on the coast and a slight uptick in low clouds on the south side of the bay. Coastal highs in the 60s-70s with upper 70s to around 100ºF inland. Expect the usual valley summer winds in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Moisture begins to stream in from the south Tuesday. Expect an increase in clouds with a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. Dryer air returns through the end of the week, though we’ll be on the outer edge of the monsoon plume. Temperatures remain seasonable to slightly warm through the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”