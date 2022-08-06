Quiet Weekend

WEATHER STORY

We'll remain on the edge of the monsoon moisture for the better part of the next week, but we'll get a break from it this weekend. A trough along the West Coast will help keep the marine layer deep which will lead to cooler inland temperatures and seasonable conditions on the coast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Saturday: Mostly sunny on the coast with a few low clouds returning late. Mostly sunny inland with just a couple of clouds over the southern Diablos.. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast with 70s to around 90ºF inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Low clouds fill the coast and nearby valleys. With deep marine layer, fog is more likely inland and in the hills than on the coast. Can't rule out a few spritzes of drizzle. Lows in the 50s.



Extended: We won’t see a lot of change on the coast in the short term with the marine layer helping us experience our normal cycle of low clouds and seasonable temperatures. The inland atmosphere will dry out a bit as the monsoon plume is directed a bit to our east. I expect lows to cool and highs to warm a bit out of the weekend. Eventually, a more northwesterly flow on the coast will lead to cooler coastal lows and less low clouds as well, but no major temperatures swings. With the monsoon moisture nearby, any small disturbance could help send something farther west toward us, so that will have to be continuously monitored in the coming days.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 14th - 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”