Monsoon Fringe

WEATHER STORY

A stronger monsoon pulse moves into the area as we head into Friday, bringing high clouds and plentiful mid to high level moisture. Unfortunately, low to mid level stability may limit any possible rain chances for our area. Still, our far eastern areas—eastern San Benito County especially have the highest chance of seeing a rain shower on Friday afternoon. Dryer air will then move in for the weekend, though our low level marine layer will keep low clouds on the coast. We’ll be on the edge of the monsoon plume for most of next week, but at the moment, no particular days stand out for rain chances.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Widespread low clouds for the coast and nearby valleys with patchy fog and drizzle possible. Widespread high clouds move in from the southeast as well and a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out inland. Lows mainly in the 50s with 60s in the eastern valleys.



Friday: Widespread low clouds under a deep marine layer may scatter out a bit in the afternoon. Mild and muggy on the coast with highs in the 60s-70s. Scattered high clouds and cooler inland with highs in the 70s-90s—can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm over the Diablo Range. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Saturday: Patchy low clouds on the coast with mostly sunny skies inland. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast with upper 70s to upper 90s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: We won’t see a lot of change on the coast in the short term with the marine layer helping us experience our normal cycle of low clouds and seasonable temperatures. The inland atmosphere will dry out a bit as the monsoon plume is directed a bit to our east. I expect lows to cool and highs to warm a bit out of the weekend. Eventually, a more northwesterly flow on the coast will lead to cooler coastal lows and less low clouds as well, but no major temperatures swings. With the monsoon moisture nearby, any small disturbance could help send something farther west toward us, so that will have to be continuously monitored in the coming days.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 12th - 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”