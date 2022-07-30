Storm Chances Increasing

WEATHER STORY

Monsoon moisture will continue to move through the area out of the weekend. For the most part, you may not notice much. Most of the moisture will be above us and appear as occasional mid to high level clouds. However, even in the low levels, moisture levels will increase slightly, so it may feel a bit muggy at times. With the monsoon moisture present, we’ll see an increase in the chance of shower/thunderstorms in the region Sunday and especially into Monday.



In the meantime, expect the normal cycle of low clouds at the coast with seasonable temperatures both on the coast and inland.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Saturday: Another mostly cloudy start, with both low and high clouds lingering through late morning making both coastal and inland locations notably overcast. Some clearing will occur later in the afternoon for the usual spots, before another wave of high clouds arrives after dark.



Overnight: Low marine layer clouds return to coastal Monterey Bay and major inland valleys, meanwhile higher-based clouds filter in from the east. Drizzle and minor fog are likely near the coast with lows in the 50s. Can't rule out an isolated, light shower.



Extended: Monsoon moisture sticks around through the weekend, but it will be elevated over our marine layer. Expect seasonable on the coast with our normal daily cycle of low cloud and seasonable temperatures inland with mostly sunny skies. Chances for light showers / thundershowers will increase slightly Sunday and especially Monday. Stay tuned to the forecast.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 7th - 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”