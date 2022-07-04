Muggy Independence Night

WEATHER STORY

We’ll warm up a bit as we head into Independence Day with seasonable temperatures on the coast and slightly cool weather inland.

The pattern is a little more complicated than usual for early July. As of this weekend, a trough of low pressure is positioned over the West Coast. It deepened the marine layer enough to day for vertical mixing to clear out the low clouds. The marine layer will remain deep today, however a warm front will also arrive bringing an area of mild, moist air. This will result in a net increase in low level moisture and even with a slightly warmer air mass, the increased moisture will likely make it harder for the low clouds to mix out. So, I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies at the coast Monday with patchy low clouds hanging around—those clouds will thicken Monday evening, though may be high enough to allow for firework viewing.

High pressure will then slowly build in through mid-week. Temperatures will initially be cooler on Tuesday but then head upward inland for the rest of the week. The coast will be a different story as onshore flow will eventually strengthen and likely keep some low cloudcover in the forecast through the rest of the week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Monday (Independence Day): Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s and 70s-80s inland. It may feel muggy to you. Winds will generally be lighter, though they’ll pick up (as usual) for inland valleys in the afternoon. Low clouds thicken late with some drizzle possible near the coast.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with patchy drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast with 70s-80s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on the coast with slightly cool highs on the coast for the remainder on the week while inland areas will be sunny during the day and may see low cloud/fog in the valleys in the mornings. Inland highs will be back to normal by Thursday and then above through the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”