Cooler Into The Weekend

WEATHER STORY

Cooler temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend.

High pressure retreats a bit to the southwest and the strong northerly winds will die off. This will lead to cooler temperatures for coastal cities and some low cloudcover/fog returning. Conditions even out next week with more seasonable weather expected. However, building high pressure will allow for some heat inland, especially on Tuesday of next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Overnight: A nice recovery in humidity values is expected as onshore flow returns . A few marine layer clouds may be pushed onto the peninsula and nearby coastal areas by morning. Winds become mostly quiet, with some breezy conditions lingering over the hills. Lows in the mid to high 40s.



Saturday: Cooler across the board with some low cloudcover/fog returning to the coast. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and upper 60s to low 80s inland. Breezy at times, especially later in the day with winds returning to the valleys in the early evening.



Extended: A bit cooler and cloudier on the coast Sunday, though inland areas will edge warmer. Then all areas will experience a warming trend through Tuesday. Inland areas will likely see 90s, but winds will remain onshore at the coast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 28th – June 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”