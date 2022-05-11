Warming Into The Weekend

WEATHER STORY

Much warmer weather is on the way!

The broad trough of low pressure that brought unsettled, winter-like weather to the region will depart tonight. Temperatures will remain chilly for the next day or two, but will warm rapidly as we head into the weekend. In fact, highs return to normal by Friday and should be well above by Saturday! We’ll cool a touch out of the weekend, but it looks like temps will head back upward into mid-week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly clear with a few puffy cumulus clouds over the hills. Cool & windy with highs in the upper 50s to mid 50s on the coast and mainly 60s to around 70ºF inland.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9PM tonight until 3Am Friday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Overnight: A few low clouds around the peninsula, otherwise mostly clear and still a bit chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s at the coast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through and a few low clouds on the coast. Slightly warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and upper 60s to 70s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.



Extended: Temperatures will keep heating up Friday for all areas, peaking on the coast. Inland areas will continue to warm into Saturday, then all areas cool off a bit Sunday and Monday. At max Friday, coastal highs will be in the upper 60s to 70s. At max Saturday, inland areas will be in the 80s-90s. Expect gusty winds in the afternoons each day.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”