Cool, Blustery Mother’s Day Sprinkled with Lov… Showers

WEATHER STORY

Are you ready for a taste of winter? Temperatures will trend downward through Mother’s Day Weekend with bouts of low clouds and occasional drizzle. By early next week, a broad and cold trough of low pressure will settle in over the West Coast. Unsettled weather will occur Monday through Wednesday with isolated showers possible along with cool & windy conditions. There may also be a chance of thunderstorms and/or mountain snow during the period. Unfortunately, overall rainfall is likely to be limited and due to the isolated nature of the showers, some areas may stay completely dry. This is a developing situation, so please stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey

… extended to 3pm Sunday for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blanca, out to 10nm.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Overnight: Cool night ahead. Lows will dip into the upper 30s for some inland spots, with most other locations will be in the 40s. Low clouds will hug the surrounding hills early, with increasing clouds heading into sunrise.

Sunday: Expect a cool, blustery day on Mother’s Day with a few coastal sprinkles in the afternoon. Expect highs below seasonable averages, mid to upper 50s, low 60s along the coast, 60s inland. Gusty winds throughout the day.

Monday: Even cooler, with highs only in the 50s along the coast, low to mid-60s inland. Early morning hours could bring patchy frost to sheltered valleys, and snow potential in the hills. Scattered light showers are possible throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds.



Extended: We’ll cool further early next week with unsettled weather expected through mid-week. High temperatures will be cooler than our normal January highs. The unsettled weather will likely mean isolated to scattered showers. It will be cold enough for mountain snow and it will be unstable enough for thunderstorms. This is a complicated system, so stay tuned for possible forecast changes.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”