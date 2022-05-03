The warming trend continues, but it will be short-lived

WEATHER STORY

High pressure has rapidly rebuilt with warming temperatures. Initially, winds will shift back to the north late Monday into Tuesday, rapidly clearing out the clouds and setting up slight offshore flow Tuesday into Wednesday. With that said, places along the immediate coast near the water may be cooler on Wednesday with the marine layer influence and dominant warming inland. Weak systems will pass by again late in the week and during the weekend bringing more wind, but rain chances are looking very slim to none.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Low clouds return to the Monterey Peninsula, but skies stay clear elsewhere. Expect the occasional light breeze and lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with patchy fog possible on the coast. Highs in the 60s to 70s on the coast and 70s to 80s inland. Lighter winds across the board. Increasing clouds late.

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

… in effect, Thursday 6am to 6pm for the entire coastline, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

A longer period northwest swell will arrive early Thursday. The long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast.

Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.

Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Thursday: Low clouds will continue to hug the coastline, while interior locations will see a gradual clearing to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures overall will be slightly cooler. 60s and 70s on the coast, 70s and 80s inland.



Extended: Weather systems late in the week will turn the winds back on which could be gusty at times through the weekend. Generally, temperatures should remain at or above normal through Friday with some cooling this weekend, especially inland.